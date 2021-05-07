McRest emergency shelter for homeless families nearly built but needs help

An emergency shelter for domestic violence survivors is rehabbing an old building for a new location, and you can help.

"In Macomb County we are the only emergency shelter," said April Fidler. "We do have domestic violence and we do have a shelter in the south end of Warren that operates the Salvation Army - but we're the only emergency shelter in this area."

And for that reason, the work McRest has been doing for 30 years now is so critical helping homeless women and children who need emergency shelter.

Often housing them at churches, McRest stands for Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team. And as the name indicates, the shelter locations have changed on a weekly basis.

"It's a challenge when you have children and you're moving from a location from Sunday to Sunday and then have to be out every day," Fidler said.

But with the new building, they'll have a new shelter in Mount Clemens. The organization is working hard to finish it by furnishing the place.

"We raised $1.6 million dollars to build the shelter," Fidler said. "Now we're at the finishing line for actual blankets, bedding, toys for the kids."

Using Mother's Day they've launched their Moms for Moms campaign which allows them to match up to $10,000 dollars in donations right now to get the shelter open by Fall. It will be a one-stop option for meals, lodging, life-skills training, housing assistance, job readiness training, and childcare to help vulnerable families.

"The struggles people go through if they don't have a support system, we need to be that support system for them," she said.

For more information about MCREST’s new women and children’s shelter or to make a donation to the Moms for Moms campaign, visit mcrest.org or its Amazon Wishlist HERE: https://amzn.to/32SaXui