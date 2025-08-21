'I got a $100,000 for you'; Detroit man's chance encounter with influencer ends with heartwarming surprise

The Brief A Detroit man thought he was helping someone who had fallen down on his luck. Instead, the kind charity would turn back around in a big way. Influencer Zach Dereniowski who goes by MDMotivator surprised Curtis Dixon with cash, a car, and more cash.



One Detroit man is learning just how far the old adage "what goes around comes around" can go after he thought he was helping a man he thought was blind.

Curtis Dixon was already planning to pawn his wedding ring to pay his utility bill when an individual said he needed a few dollars if he could spare them. But that's where the real story begins.

The backstory:

Dixon was planning on visiting American Jewelry and Loan in Detroit after his lights got turned off.

That's when a man who appeared to be blind asked for some help.

"Could you help me stand up?" the man asked Dixon.

Dixon helped him to his feet, telling the man God had told him to help him.

Dixon didn't know it, but he was speaking to Zach Dereniowski, who goes by the online moniker MDMotivator. The influencer has millions of followers and does a special form of charity.

After he asked Dixon if he could lend him a few dollars, the Detroit man said he would be able to help momentarily.

"I’ll have a couple bucks when I come out here. I’m going to pawn my wedding ring man," he said. "My lights were shut off yesterday. Yeah I’ll give you a couple bucks."

It was only after Dixon returned that Dereniowski revealed he was not blind. He also revealed that Dixon's luck was about to change.

Big picture view:

"He tells me he's not blind," Dixon later told FOX 2. "I'm like ‘woah.’ I'm testing him, how many fingers? He says two, after that, my life just changed."

After the reveal, Dereniowski pulled out the first gift he'd planned to give to "the first kind person" to help him. That was to get Dixon's lights back on.

A few days later, the gifts would keep coming. Another $5,000 from Dereniowski, then the gold shop threw in $2,500 before Dixon was gifted a new car.

Finally, a much bigger surprise: $100,000 which had been raised by people all over the world.

"We need more people like Curtis in this world," Dereniowski said. "Everyone can do these small acts because the small acts are what matters. That’s where all this money came from. Everyone that had a small amount to give wanted to give to you because they felt your heart."

What they're saying:

Les Gold with American Jewelry and Loan also chimed in on the moment.

"You watch Zach and he gives away tens of thousands if not millions of dollars," he said. "Life-changing to these people and it’s just so wonderful. When we walked outside, I was crying because it brought out such emotion and the love they get with each and every one of Zach’s giveaways it’s indescribable."

As for Dixon, he had God to thank.

"I keep asking him why. Why did you help me? Because god told me to help you. First and foremost. I would do it for you, I would do it for anybody else," he said.