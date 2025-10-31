MDOT: Blue Water Bridge toll into Canada to increase in December

The Brief Toll rates on the Blue Water Bridge going to Canada are set to increase, according to MDOT on Friday. According to MDOT, the increase is expected to offset increased maintenance and operations costs.



State officials announced that drivers traveling across the border to Canada on the Blue Water Bridge will eventually need to pay a higher toll rate.

Big picture view:

Starting on Dec. 1, the Michigan Department of Transportation says drivers going across the Blue Water Bridge eastbound in Port Huron will now need to pay $5, saying based off public feedback, rates were increased by $1 in 2024 with an additional $1 increase scheduled for 2025.

According to MDOT, the increase is expected to offset increased maintenance and operations costs, as well as additional construction improvements for the BWB plaza.

MDOT said they talked with commuters before they made a decision regarding the rates and after an overwhelming number of responses, the Blue Water Bridge administration implemented the first $1 rate increase a year prior on Dec. 1, 2024.

That rate increase was the first in 14 years of no changes to toll rates.

By the numbers:

The following rates will be in place for all vehicles starting Dec. 1.

Cars — $5

Each extra axle — $5

Trucks and buses — $5.25 per axle

EDGE Pass Commuter — $0.50 discount per crossing

Discounts remain available for commuter EDGE Pass holders.

More information is available on the Blue Water Bridge's website.