MDOT: Crash on EB I-696 after I-275 in Farmington Hills closes all lanes

All lanes of eastbound I-696 at Drake, after I-275, in Farmington Hills are currently closed due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Ramps onto eastbound I-96, northbound I-275, and northbound and southbound M-5 to EB I-696 are all closed as well, MDOT posted on X.

Michigan State Police is investigating the crash; Farmington Hills police are assisting.

No other details are available at this time.