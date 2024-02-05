Have thoughts on how Michigan should pay for its roads? The state would like to talk to you.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will pay respondents $10 to take a survey that asks questions about their thoughts on replacing the state's gas tax - the primary measure that state uses to fund road fixes.

How the state pays for its roads has historically been a controversial subject in Michigan politics and among drivers. Some worry as fewer drivers pay for gas to use Michigan's roads, the mechanism for raising money to fix pavement will dry up.

Electric vehicles, which operate on battery power, still represent very few cars and trucks on the road. But as that number climbs, the amount people spend on gas will drop.

One solution is replacing the gas tax with road tolls. Another is a road usage charge, which means drivers would pay a few cents for each mile driven. Only two states have adopted voluntary programs for a road usage charge structure.

The transportation department said a road usage charge would make paying for road repairs fairer for drivers that cannot afford newer vehicles.

Taking MDOT's survey

To be eligible for MDOT's survey, participants must be Michigan residents who are at least 18 years old. They can only take the survey once.

If a respondent qualifies, they'll be invited to a pilot demonstration in the fall of 2024. There, people will help state officials better understand how road usage charges could work in Michigan.

Anyone interested will need to notify officials on the survey. If selected, they could receive another gift card worth up to $500.

The survey is available in English, Spanish, Arabic, and Chinese.

The survey will be done in partnership with MDOT and Via Transportation.