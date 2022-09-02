MDOT lifting road restrictions for Labor Day weekend drivers

The holiday weekend is here and that means relief from the orange barrels that govern driving in and around Michigan.

For Labor Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation is putting its road projects on hold from Friday Sept. 2 to Tuesday Sept. 6 to allow for easier travel around the state.

The main closure that drivers will need to watch out for is the one at the Mackinac Bridge for the annual walk across the massive structure. The tradition, which goes back to 1958, will continue from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Closures at the bridge will be from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"This has been one of the busiest years in MDOT's history with many much-needed projects finally happening thanks to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program," said MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba. "We thank everyone for their patience during this very busy summer and remind all drivers that there will still be some lane restrictions in place statewide this weekend.

Lane restriction will remain in effect for 66 road projects. While workers won't be on the roads, the barrels will still be in place.