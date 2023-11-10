MDOT road projects and closure list for the weekend of Nov. 12-13

article

Even as the temperatures drop, the road construction continues with many approaching a late November deadline where some projects are paused.

Nonetheless, this weekend several more closures will cause a major headache for drivers. MDOT cautions that weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancelations.

These work zones will remain active/have lane restrictions still:



I-75:

Oakland - SB I-75 CLOSED, Saginaw Rd. to Dixie Hwy, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Oakland - SB Dixie Hwy RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

Oakland - WB Grange Hall RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Oakland - EB Holly RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Oakland - NB I-75, Dixie Hwy to Saginaw Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 p.m - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne - NB I-75 ramp to NB I-75/I-375, 1 ramp lane open, Fri 9 am-Sun 3 p.m.

Wayne - NB I-75 ramp to M-3/Gratiot, 1 ramp lane closed, Fri 9 a.m. - Sun 3 p.m.

I-94:

Macomb – EB I-94, N. River Rd to 23 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Macomb – WB I-94, 21 Mile to N. River, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Macomb – EB/WB I-94, 23 Mile to County Line Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5 a.m. -Sun 9 p.m.

Macomb - WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to M-29/23 Mile, Sat 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Macomb - WB M-29/23 Mile RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Macomb – EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to M-29/23 Mile, Mon 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Macomb - EB M-29/23 Mile RAMP CLOSED, Mon 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Macomb – 26 Mile ramp to WB I-94, intermittently closed, Mon 9 a.m.- late Nov.

Macomb – EB 94 ramp to M-19/Washington, intermittently closed, Mon 9 a.m. - late Nov.

Wayne - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to Oakwood, Mon 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

I-96:

Oakland - EB I-96 CLOSED, Milford to Novi Rd, Sat 4 a.m.- 3 p.m. AND Sun 4 a.m. - 9 a.m., including all ramps.

Oakland - WB I-96, Wixom Rd to Kent Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5 a.m. - Sun 5 p.m.

Oakland - WB I-96 RAMPS CLOSED to Milford AND Milford to WB 96, Sat 5 a.m. - Sun 5 p.m.

Oakland - WB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to Kent Lake, Sat 5 a.m. - Sun 5 p.m.

I-275:

Wayne – NB I-275 CLOSED, Eureka to 96/M14, AND ALL/ON RAMPS, Mon 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., traffic shift.

I-696:

Macomb - EB/WB I-696, Schoenherr to Gratiot Ave, 3 lanes open, Mon 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. & Tue 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M-1: (Woodward):

Oakland - NB/SB M-1, I-696 to M-102/8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Oakland - NB/SB M-1, Marshall St to Cambourne St, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Oakland - 9 Mile CLOSED at M-1, Sun 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

M-3: Gratiot:

Macomb - EB/WB Metro Pkwy at M-3/Gratiot, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5 a.m. - Sun 10 p.m.

Wayne - NB/SB M-3 CLOSED, near 7 Mile, Sat 7 a.m. - 7:15 a.m.

M-24:

Oakland - SB M-24, near Oakwood, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 8 a.m. - Fri 4 p.m.



M-102: (8 Mile):

Wayne - WB 8 Mile, Evergreen to Berg Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Wayne – EB/WB 8 Mile, M-1/Woodward to M-53/Van Dyke, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5 a.m.- Mon 5 a.m.





Always check our FOX 2 Traffic Page which includes a real-time map including incidents and MDOT cameras.



