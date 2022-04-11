MDOT, road safety advocates to make announcement on worker safety Monday

As part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Michigan Department of Transportation plans to make an announcement on worker safety Monday.

A press conference in Commerce Township will be held by officials with state police, MDOT, the state's safety and healthy administration, and members of the Michigan's infrastructure association.

Safety experts are also expected to discuss the challenges and solutions that road crews face while working next to speeding traffic.

The campaign of reducing deaths in traffic safety zones has been going on since 2000. Since then, MDOT and other traffic safety organizations have worked to raise awareness about the danger that crews face while working.