MDOT: Southbound I-75 ramp to I-696 to close as part of multi-year construction project

The Brief The ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-696 will close Wednesday for more construction. It is expected to be shutdown through the summer. This is part of MDOT’s ‘Restore the Reuther’ project.



More road closures are set to inconvenience Southeast Michigan commuters, more than they already have.

Big picture view:

As of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-696 will close. This is part of MDOT’s ‘Restore the Reuther’ project.

It is expected to be shutdown through the summer. This comes after the majority of the interchange ramps at the interchange were closed for rebuilding, bridge work, drainage and pavement work in February.

MDOT says drivers will be detoured further down southbound I-75 to westbound 8 Mile Road then northbound Lodge to westbound I-696.

Current ramp/lane closures at I-696/I-75 interchange

Westbound I-696 has two lanes open from Dequindre Road to I-75.

The westbound I-696 ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through late summer. Detour: Southbound Van Dyke Avenue and westbound 8 Mile Road to southbound I-75.

The westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 is closed through late summer. Detour: Northbound Van Dyke Avenue and westbound M-59 to northbound I-75.

The northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 is closed through late summer. Detour: Westbound 8 Mile Road and northbound Lodge to westbound I-696.

The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-696 remain open.

The eastbound I-696 ramps to northbound and southbound I-75 that were closed last year will remain closed until the project is completed.

According to MDOT, all ramps remain closed except for:

Woodward Avenue Exit 16, will be closed from late May through late summer.

Southfield Road Exit 12, will be closed from late summer through the fall.

The shared Exit 10 ramp to Telegraph Road, Lodge Freeway, Lahser Road, will be closed from early May through the summer.

What's next:

MDOT says the final phase of the project involves completing the rebuilding of I-696 this year. Then in 2027, I-696 will have major road work done between I-75 and Dequindre Road, including rebuilding the roadway, bridge improvements and drainage structures.

Sixty bridges are being repaired, including Church Street Plaza bridge.

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