Meet Jake, the money-sniffing dog and help him donate to a great cause

By and David Komer online producer
FOX 2 - Meet Jake a pure-bread miniature Dachsund - he is 15 years old and has a nose for money.

Over the course of his walks, Jake's discoveries over the years totaled $250. His owner, Richard Truett, who is on the board at Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit in Dearborn.

The Jake Project - meet the little dog who sniffs out money for a good cause

He knows that organization could use the money as that organization is trying to expand their facility and it's been a challenging year.

Jake's life savings will be donated there. And now he (and Richard) are hoping you'll join them in a fundraising effort and they're hoping you'll join them by donating through a Facebook page called "The Jake Project."

GO HERE TO CHECK IT OUT 

LEARN MORE ABOUT FRIENDS FOR ANIMALS OF METRO DETROIT (Formerly known as the Dearborn Animal Shelter) HERE. 