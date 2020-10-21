Meet Jake, the money-sniffing dog and help him donate to a great cause

article

Meet Jake a pure-bread miniature Dachsund - he is 15 years old and has a nose for money.

Over the course of his walks, Jake's discoveries over the years totaled $250. His owner, Richard Truett, who is on the board at Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit in Dearborn.

He knows that organization could use the money as that organization is trying to expand their facility and it's been a challenging year.

Jake's life savings will be donated there. And now he (and Richard) are hoping you'll join them in a fundraising effort and they're hoping you'll join them by donating through a Facebook page called "The Jake Project."

GO HERE TO CHECK IT OUT

LEARN MORE ABOUT FRIENDS FOR ANIMALS OF METRO DETROIT (Formerly known as the Dearborn Animal Shelter) HERE.