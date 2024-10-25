Expand / Collapse search

Meet Michael Myers actor on Halloween in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  October 25, 2024 9:30am EDT
FOX 2 Detroit
Michael Myers (aka The Shape, left) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon green.

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Halloween is next week, and what better way to celebrate than with Michael Myers himself?

James Jude Courtney, who plays Michael Myers in the 2018 "Halloween" film, "Halloween Kills," and "Halloween Ends," will be at Emagine Novi on Oct. 31. During his visit, he'll answer fan questions before "Halloween Kills" is shown on the big screen.

A $45 ticket includes entry to the Q&A, a limited-edition poster, entry into a drawing to win signed prizes like a Michael Myers mask, and the film screening.

The event starts at 8 p.m. 

Learn more and get tickets here.

