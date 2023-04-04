Meet Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney at Macomb County Halloween store later this month

article

Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney is stopping by a Macomb County costume store's Halfway to Halloween event.

Courtney, who plays Michael Myers in the 2018 "Halloween" film, "Halloween Kills," and "Halloween Ends," will visit Screamers Costumes in Clinton Township on April 29.

In addition to meeting Michael himself, lots of other activities are planned, including costume contests, trick-or-treating, live music, prizes, and more.

Screamers is a Halloween store open all year long. It features costumes, movie memorabilia, and more.