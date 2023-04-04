Expand / Collapse search

Meet Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney at Macomb County Halloween store later this month

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
article

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: View of atmosphere during the costume party premiere of "Halloween Kills" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/FilmMagic)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney is stopping by a Macomb County costume store's Halfway to Halloween event.

Courtney, who plays Michael Myers in the 2018 "Halloween" film, "Halloween Kills," and "Halloween Ends," will visit Screamers Costumes in Clinton Township on April 29.

In addition to meeting Michael himself, lots of other activities are planned, including costume contests, trick-or-treating, live music, prizes, and more.

Screamers is a Halloween store open all year long. It features costumes, movie memorabilia, and more. 