Meet the Mack brothers: Teens succeeding in business, music and championing social justice

There are a pair of young teens that are businessmen, musicians and social justice warriors - yet they can't even legally drive.

"The youth is always the future, because they are going to be the adults running this world," said Undra Mack. "So we get to the youth, by hiring them, talking to them, mentoring them and all sorts of ways."

If Undra Mack sounds like a businessman. He is. He's 14 and his brother Austin, is 13. They started their own lawn care company before they were even in the double digits.

"We started it in 2016 at the ages of 8 and 9," said Austin.

For the last four years, it's grown to four employees. Their mom drives the truck they were able to help purchase. Now the duo, who have been featured in their own Ted Talk in Detroit, are taking on social justice issues through music and some help from other musicians.

They're calling the song "Legacy." It's about motivating themselves and other young people to step up and be leaders in every aspect of their life.

"We are business owners we want you to have your own business too. We want you to be an entrepreneur," said Austin.

"Music is really inspiring," Undra said. "You hear music anywhere you go, do you hear music when you're driving down the street in your car, you hear music drink a set time, but something tragic has happened.

"Music gets people through the rough times and the happy times. You hear music on the Fourth of July. There's not a day that goes by that I don't hear a little music. Music is really that thing that can reach people."

The song Legacy is on all music platforms - and the word legacy has a lot of weight for the brothers.

"Jay-Z said in one of his songs, I'm not just a businessman. I'm a business, man," Undra said. "What he meant by that was I am a brand, I'm not just a rapper and hustler, trying to make it and make more money. He said I'm a brand, I have a certain reputation on myself, I'm an empire."

An empire that's just beginning for the Mack brothers. Built on hard work and humility.



