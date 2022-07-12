Mega Millions jackpot rises to $440 million ahead of Tuesday's drawing

A big chunk of cash is up for grabs Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $440 million. If someone wins it, it will be the largest prize won this year – surpassing a $421 million jackpot won in January.

The last jackpot, $20 million, was won by a player in Tennessee in April.

In January 2021, an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday nights, and tickets can be purchased up until 10:45 p.m. on drawing days.