Meijer expands store hours & extends time for seniors, essential workers to shop

Meijer announced on Thursday that it is expanding store hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to midnight and also adding more time for seniors, medical workers, and other first responders to shop without the general public.

The change in store hours was announced Thursday and go into effect on Friday, May 15. Starting Friday, stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at midnight. Miejer's decided shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 a.m. local time. Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-8 a.m. will be dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members.

Essential service workers include all medical workers, first responders and law enforcement. Senior citizens are considered age 65 and older. Meijer is asking its customers and the public to please respect the times for these important groups.

"These extended hours will best serve all our customers and provide more flexibility to shop Meijer stores," said Rick Keyes, Meijer President and Chief Executive Officer. "As communities begin to re-open, it's more important than ever that we find new ways to adjust and reshape how our customers shop for products they need while keeping their families safe."

Meijer was one of the first stores to adjust hours in Michigan following the first case of coronavirus. On March 20th, Meijer pushed hours back from 24 hours to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with dedicated times for seniors and first responders.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

It is just one of many national retailers that have adjusted hours amid the coronavirus outbreak emergency.

