Meijer dedicates shopping time for seniors, medical workers and first responders

Meijer is adjusting its store hours amid the coronavirus emergency to better accommodate re-stocking needs, and to also give senior citizens, other at-risk shoppers and service workers a dedicated time to shop without the rush.

Beginning Friday, March 20, Meijer stores will be open from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Senior citizens and other shoppers with chronic health conditions will be able to shop on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 a.m.

Additionally, essential service workers and Meijer team members will have a dedicated shopping block on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m.

Essential service workers include all medical workers, first responders and law enforcement. Meijer is asking its customers and the public to please respect the times for these important groups.

"These are unprecedented times that require appropriate action to ensure we are supporting the communities where our customers and team members work and live," said Rick Keyes, Meijer President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our adjusted store hours will ensure all of our customers have access to the products they need in the cleanest shopping environment possible."

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

It is just one of many national retailers that have adjusted hours amid the coronavirus outbreak emergency.

