Melvindale house fire leaves 66-year-old man dead
MELVINDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Melvindale man has died after a fire at a home on Wood Street.
What they're saying:
On Friday at 11 a.m., officials say they were called to the 17000 block of Wood Street because of a fire. When they arrived, officials said smoke and heavy fire were seen coming out of the second-story window.
A neighbor then told firefighters that a man was still inside. Crews then knocked down the door and took a 66-year-old man out of the home.
He was then taken to a hospital where he later died.
What's next:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.