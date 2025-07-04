Melvindale house fire leaves 66-year-old man dead

article

A man is dead after a house fire in Melvindale. Officials say a 66-year-old was was in the home when the fire took place. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A Melvindale man has died after a fire at a home on Wood Street.

On Friday at 11 a.m., officials say they were called to the 17000 block of Wood Street because of a fire. When they arrived, officials said smoke and heavy fire were seen coming out of the second-story window.

A neighbor then told firefighters that a man was still inside. Crews then knocked down the door and took a 66-year-old man out of the home.

He was then taken to a hospital where he later died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.