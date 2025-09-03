Melvindale ordinance officer claims he's being harassed, goes to city council for help

The Brief Officer Ahmed Said claims he was being harassed. Last July, his brother, Officer Mohammad Said, was shot and killed in the line of duty. Said believes this harassment is happening because the city paid for his brother's funeral.



An officer in Melvindale claimed he was being harassed and on Wednesday night he brought his complaints to the city council and found a surprising ally.

Big picture view:

The meeting went on as Ahmed Said made an emotional plea to become the police officer he had always dreamed of being.

He was presenting his case in front of Melvindale City Council, alleging that he is being followed around town and that his chances of becoming a police officer are being blocked, even though he says he passed all the tests.

"I’ve been fighting for it since before my brother passed away," he said. "After he passed away I, it took me a while, year to convince my parents of me going to the police academy. And I also gave them a whole year. I lost my brother in July 21st and my first day of the academy was supposed to be July 24, 2025. And they denied me right now. I’m hoping to go in January and I hope they don’t deny me again."

Dig deeper:

Mayor Nicole Shkira says she can't speak on camera, one-on-one, but she stands with Said.