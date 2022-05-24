Melvindale park bathroom destroyed by vandals; police seeking tips

article

Vandals destroyed a bathroom at a park in Melvindale.

Police responded to Coogan Park at 17951 Robert on Friday. Officers noticed that the rear bathroom door was dented and chipped from rocks.

Inside the bathroom, the sink was ripped off of the wall and smashed to pieces. There were also sticks, rocks, and pieces of brick inside.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call police at 313-429-1070.