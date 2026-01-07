Melvindale police chase ends in fiery crash

The Brief A parole absconder led police on a pursuit in Melvindale. The chase ended with the suspect hitting a power pole. Despite the fiery crash, the driver refused medical help and was uninjured.



Melvindale police were called to help locate a parole absconder which led to a pursuit and a fiery crash Wednesday.

It ended when the suspect crashed into a pole. He refused medical treatment at the scene and was arrested, there were no reported injuries.

It began when the Michigan Department of Corrections asked MPD for help this afternoon.



"Our lieutenant was asked to assist them on a suspect (who was a) parole absconder, who was also wanted on home invasion from another city," said Chief Christopher Egan, Melvindale police.

When Melvindale police tried to stop the absconder, the vehicle fled and a chase began.

"Our officer backed off to make sure that cross traffic and officers and citizens traveling were not in jeopardy," Egan said. "It exited our city. The person lost control and hit a pole.



"The pole came down. How the person survived is amazing."

After the tense moments played out, the suspect is currently in custody.

"Fortunately, no one was injured," Egan said. "He refused to go to the hospital and we turned them over to the River Rouge Police Department, who will be prosecuting him under their charges.

"Once they’re done with him over there, he’ll come back here and be charged with fleeing and eluding."