Melvindale under a city-wide water outage; boil advisory issued

The Brief The water problem in Melvindale stems from an "inadvertent" shut-off today. The city is now under a 24-48 hour boil water advisory.



Melvindale is under a city-wide water outage, according to its Facebook page Wednesday.

The backstory:

It was caused due to an inadvertent water shut-off to our supply on Oct. 8, the city said.

"There is currently a citywide water outage. We are aware of the issue and will update as soon as it is resolved," said the online post.

Residents are urged to boil water for 24 to 48 hours until the situation is resolved.

"The City of Melvindale is working to get pressure restored, and water staff will be taking other remedial actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system.

"The samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer have to boil water."

The issue occurred all of a sudden, according to multiple people who contacted FOX 2.

One resident, Angela Phipps, posted on the city's Facebook: "When I called this is what I was told Dpw is looking for water main breaks & haven't found any. We have a call into the water supplier but we haven't heard back from them.

"They didn't give us any warning as to an interruption in service. "

A representative of the city said that the latest information for residents will be on melvindale.org or the city's Facebook page.