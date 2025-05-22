Memorial Day travel: The best and worst times to drive in Michigan this holiday weekend

article

The Brief AAA anticipates around 40 million Americans to travel by car this Memorial Day weekend. In Michigan, approximately 1.2 million people will hit the road between Thursday and Monday. The worst times to travel will be in the afternoon those days.



If you're one of the nearly 40 million Americans expected to hit the road this weekend for Memorial Day, give yourself some patience during your travels - it's going to be busy.

AAA anticipates 1.2 million people in Michigan will drive for their holiday plans between Thursday and Monday.

"Despite economic uncertainty and global challenges, travel remains a priority for Americans, with millions eager to make memories with a Memorial Day getaway," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Best times to travel for Memorial Day

Thursday - before noon

Friday - before 11 a.m.

Saturday - before noon

Sunday - before 1 p.m.

Monday - before 2 p.m.

Worst times to travel for Memorial Day

Thursday - 1-9 p.m.

Friday - noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday - 2-6 p.m.

Sunday - 1-5 p.m.

Monday - 4-7 p.m.

Memorial Day Tow To Go

Planning to drink this holiday weekend? AAA offers a free service to help get you home safely if you have no other option.

Tow To Go is designed as a confidential service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. The service will take you home and tow your vehicle home or somewhere within 10 miles.

The service is considered to be a last resort if there's no other way home, such as Uber or Lyft.

Tow To Go will be available from 6 p.m. Friday, May 23 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 27

It is an option in Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The service is also available in Denver, Colo.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or if weather is severe.