Memorial Day travel guide: High gas prices, busy roadways expected in Michigan

The Brief Gas prices are still high headed into a busy Memorial Day weekend. Despite the increase in the cost of travel, AAA anticipates 1.2 million Michiganders will drive this weekend. To alleviate congestion, the Michigan Department of Transportation is pausing many of its road projects.



A record number of Michiganders are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend, as gas prices continue to hover close to $5 a gallon.

"Gas prices are substantially higher now than they were just a year ago, in fact even much more recently than that," Oakland University professor Michael Greiner said.

Michigan gas prices:

AAA's most recent gas price update for Michigan, which was released Monday, showed that the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas was up 11 cents from the week prior.

Drivers are now paying an average of $4.84 per gallon, up 97 cents from this time last month and $1.65 more than this time last year.

Memorial Day travel outlook

During the Memorial Day travel period, defined by AAA as Thursday through Monday, 1.2 million Michiganders are expected to drive.

Another 70,000 are expected to fly, while more than 68,000 will travel by other modes such as bus, train, or cruise.

"Memorial Day travel is still reaching record levels, but with the smallest year-over-year increase in more than a decade," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "Although travel demand remains strong, higher fuel prices and persistent inflation may cause some travelers to shorten trips, delay plans, or stay closer to home."

Best and worst times to drive:

With so many people expected to hit the road, AAA released the best and worst times to drive.

Worst times to drive

Friday, May 22 – from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 – from noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 24 – minimal impact expected

Monday, May 25 – from noon to 5 p.m.

Best times to drive

Friday, May 22 – before 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 23 – before 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 24 – minimal impact expected

Monday, May 25 – before 10 a.m.

Construction projects paused

From 3 p.m. Friday, May 22 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, the Michigan Department of Transportation will halt 100 of its 168 active projects. While some equipment and traffic configurations will remain, workers will not be present.

Though many projects will pause for the holiday weekend, there are dozens of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions:

Upper Peninsula

I-75 in St. Ignace, Mackinac County, will have one lane closed in each direction. Southbound traffic will be shifted from I-75 Business Loop to Portage Street.

US-2 , Iron County, will have the northbound lane closed between the Brule River (Wisconsin state line) and Paint Pond Road.

For more information, contact MDOT Superior Region Communications Representative Dan Weingarten at 906-250-4809. Follow the Superior Region on X at www.x.com/MDOT_UP .

Northern Lower Peninsula

US-23 in Cheboygan, Cheboygan County, is closed at Smith's Creek and detoured.

US-31 , Cheboygan County, has one northbound lane open at I-75.

US-31 , Grand Traverse County, will have northbound lanes detoured near Interlochen.

US-31 , Grand Traverse County, has one southbound lane closed from Avenue E to 4 Mile Road.

For more information, contact MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake at 906-250-0993. Follow the North Region on X at www.x.com/MDOT_Traverse .

West Michigan

146th Avenue , Allegan County, is closed over US-131. 144th Street has lane closures over US-131 as well.

Lake Montcalm Road , Montcalm County, is closed over US-131.

Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Grand Rapids is closed between Ionia Avenue and northbound US-131. The northbound US-131 on and off ramps are also closed.

Pierson Road , Montcalm County, is closed over US-131.

White Lake Drive , Muskegon County, has one lane open in each direction over US-31 via temporary traffic signals.

I-96 , Ionia County, has lane closures and traffic shifts between Sunfield and Bliss roads. Eastbound I-96 ramp closures are in place at Jordan Lake Road and M-66.

I-196 , Allegan County, has northbound lane closures over the Kalamazoo River between Wiley Road and Old Allegan Road.

M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive) , Ottawa County, has one eastbound lane closed between Trillium Drive and 14th Avenue.

M-46 (Apple Avenue) , Muskegon County, is closed between Getty Street and Muskegon Avenue in Muskegon.

M-46 (Apple Avenue) , Muskegon County, is closed over Crockery Creek between Ravenna and Casnovia.

M-66 , Osceola County, is closed over the Muskegon River between US-10 and M-115.

M-115 , Osceola County, is closed over the west branch of the Middle Branch River between M-66 and M-61.

US-10 , Osceola County, has lane closures and traffic shifts between N. Industrial Park Drive and the Muskegon River.

US-31 , Oceana County, has lane closures over the south branch of the Pentwater River between Hart and Pentwater.

The US-31/I-96 interchange in Norton Shores, Muskegon County, has lane closures and the following ramp closures:

Northbound US-31 Exit 110B to westbound I-96.

Eastbound I-96 Exit 1B to northbound US-31.

The eastbound Airline Road entrance ramp to southbound US-31.

US-131 , Allegan County, has one southbound lane closed with a traffic shift approximately 1 mile north of M-222.

For more information, contact MDOT Grand Region Communications Representative John Richard at 616-262-1565. Follow the Grand Region on X at www.x.com/MDOT_West .

Southwest Michigan

KL Avenue , Kalamazoo County, is closed over US-131 and detoured.

I-94 , Berrien County, will have two lanes open in each direction between mile markers 34 and 42. Eastbound I-94 Exit 39 to Friday Road is closed.

I-94 , Berrien County, has two lanes open in each direction between Britain Avenue and Red Arrow Highway. Eastbound Exit 30 to Napier Avenue is closed.

I-94 , Calhoun County, has two lanes open in each direction with traffic shifted near Exit 104.

The I-94/US-131 interchange , Kalamazoo County, has the following restrictions:

Northbound US-131 has one lane closed at the interchange.

Northbound US-131 traffic shifted after the interchange.

Northbound US-131 Exit 34B to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured.

I-194 in Battle Creek, Calhoun County, has one lane open in each direction between G Drive North and Hamblin Avenue.

M-89 in Battle Creek, Calhoun County, is closed and detoured between Dickman Road and Michigan Avenue.

M-96/I-94 Business Loop (Michigan Avenue) , Calhoun County, is closed over I-94 and detoured.

M-139 , Berrien County, has the following restrictions:

Northbound M-139 is closed and detoured from Pipestone Road to I-94 Business Loop.

Southbound M-139 (Fair Avenue) has one lane open from I-94 Business Loop to Britain Avenue; closed from Britain Avenue to Pipestone Road.

For more information, contact MDOT Southwest Region Communications Representative Nick Schirripa at 269-208-7829. Follow the Southwest Region on X at www.x.com/MDOT_Southwest .

Central Michigan and Thumb

I-69 , Genesee County, has lane closures in each direction between Morrish Road and Bristol Road, with a traffic shift in place. Westbound I-69 Exit 129 to Miller Road and the Miller Road entrance ramp to westbound I-69 are closed.

I-69 , St. Clair County, has one lane closed in each direction over the Pine River.

I-94 Business Loop (Gratiot Avenue) , St. Clair County, has one lane closed in each direction between I-94 and M-29 in Marysvville.

M-13/M-84 (Lafayette Street Bridge) , Bay County, is closed and detoured.

The M-25 Connector , St. Clair County, has one southbound lane closed from M-25 to westbound I-94 at the Blue Water Bridge plaza.

M-58 , Saginaw County, has eastbound traffic shifted to the westbound side between Avalon Avenue and Bay Street.

US-10 Business Route/M-20 , Midland County, has westbound traffic shifted to the eastbound side.

For more information, contact MDOT Bay Region Communications Representative Caitlyn French at 989-573-1274. Follow the Bay Region on X at www.x.com/MDOT_Bay .

Southern Michigan

The I-75 Connector (Summit Street), Monroe County, has one lane open in each direction west of I-75.

I-75 , Monroe County, has one lane closed in each direction between Otter Creek and Dunbar roads. The following ramps are closed:

Northbound I-75 Exit 11 to Laplaisance Road.

The Laplaisance Road entrance ramp to northbound I-75.

The Otter Creek Road entrance ramp to northbound I-75.

I-94 Business Loop (Michigan Avenue/Louis Glick Highway) in Jackson, Jackson County, has one eastbound lane closed from Jackson Street to Mechanic Street.



I-96 , Livingston County, has two lanes open in each direction with all traffic shifted to the eastbound side between Chilson Road and Dorr Road. The following ramps are closed:

The Grand River Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-96

Westbound I-96 Exit 141 to Grand River Road.

The Latson Road entrance ramp to westbound I-96.

I-96 , Livingston County, has the following restrictions at Grand River Avenue (Exit 145):

I-96 has two lanes open in each direction with all traffic shifted to the westbound side.

The eastbound Grand River Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed. Detour: Hilton Road, Old US-23 and Spencer Road to eastbound I-96.

Left turns are prohibited from eastbound I-96 Exit 145 to westbound Grand River Avenue. Detour: Eastbound I-96 to Spencer Road Exit 147, then northbound Spencer Road to westbound I-96 to Grand River Avenue.

Westbound Grand River Avenue has one lane open from Challis Road to I-96.

Eastbound Grand River Avenue has two lanes open through the work zone.



M-52 (Main Street) , Lenawee County, has one lane open in each direction between Cross Street and M-34 (Beecher Street).



M-106 (Cooper Street) in Jackson, Jackson County, has one lane open in each direction between Washington Avenue and Michigan Avenue.



US-23 , Washtenaw County, has the following restrictions:

The northbound flex lane is closed from M-14 to just north of Warren Road.

US-23 has the right lane and shoulder shifted right in each direction.

Warren Road is closed over US-23 and detoured.

US-127 , Clinton and Ingham counties, has the follow restrictions:

Southbound US-127 has one lane closed from I-69 to Lake Lansing Road.

Northbound US-127 has a lane shift from Lake Lansing Road to I-69.

The eastbound and westbound Lake Lansing Road entrance ramps to northbound US-127 are closed and detoured.

US-127 , Jackson County, has one lane open in each direction between Berry Road and Territorial Road.

For more information, contact MDOT University Region Communications Representative Aaron Jenkins at 517-243-9075. Follow the University Region on X at www.x.com/MDOT_LanJxn and www.x.com/MDOT_A2 .

Metro Detroit

Macomb County

The Frazho Road bridge over I-94 is closed.

M-53 (Van Dyke Road) has one southbound lane open from 32 Mile Road to 31 Mile Road.

Oakland County

I-75 has three northbound lanes open from Big Beaver Road to Coolidge Highway.

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between M-15 (Ortonville Road/Main Street) and Baldwin Road (Genessee County).

I-696 has two westbound lanes open with multiple ramp closures from Dequindre Road to M-10 (Lodge Freeway). Eastbound I-696 is closed.

M-39 (Southfield Road) has two northbound lanes open from M-102 (8 Mile Road) to M-10 (Lodge Freeway).

Wayne County

The eastbound Jefferson Avenue entrance ramp to southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) is closed.

I-94 has two lanes open in each direction between I-275 and US-12 (Michigan Avenue). Eastbound I-94 Exit 196 to Wayne Road and the Wayne Road entrance ramp to westbound I-94 are closed.

The eastbound I-96 local lanes are closed at M-39 (Southfield Freeway). The northbound/southbound M-39 ramp to the eastbound I-96 local lanes are also closed.

Old M-14 (Ann Arbor Road) is closed between Newburgh Road and Plymouth Road.

M-10 (Lodge Freeway) has one southbound lane open from Howard Street to Jefferson Avenue.

M-14/I-96 has up to two lanes open between Beck and Newburgh Roads. The following ramps are closed:

Southbound I-275 to westbound M-14.

Westbound M-14 to southbound I-275.

Northbound I-275 to westbound M-14.

M-39 (Southfield Freeway) has two lanes open in each direction at I-94. The following ramps are closed:

The Pelham Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-94.

Both southbound M-39 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94.

The Van Born Road entrance ramp to southbound M-39.

Northbound M-39 to westbound I-94.

Westbound I-94 to southbound M-39.

M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction between 6th and 10th streets.

M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction between Springwells and Junction streets.

M-102 (8 Mile Road) has three westbound lanes open from Livernois Avenue to M-10 (Lodge Freeway).

M-102 (8 Mile Road) has two westbound lanes open from Evergreen to Lahser roads.

US-24 (Telegraph Road) has one lane open in each direction at Vreeland Road.

US-24 (Telegraph Road) has one lane open in each direction at the US-12 (Michigan Avenue) interchange. The following ramps are closed:

Northbound US-24 to westbound US-12.

Westbound US-12 to southbound US-24.

Southbound US-24 to westbound US-12.