Mental health crisis from off-duty Detroit EMT on Northlawn is second in under a month

The mental health crisis knows no boundaries and for the second time in less than a month, Detroit's first responders are dealing with a tragedy involving one of their own.

TJ Jackson and other neighbors watched as a mental health crisis happened right in front of them on Northlawn near Fenkell on Detroit's west side on Monday morning. The 48-year-old man was an off-duty EMT and Detroit firefighter.

"Police tried to talk to him and talk him out of it, and it just simply went wrong," said Jackson. "Once police presence arrived, he came out on the porch with his telephone. He was on the phone taking a phone call from somebody, and he had a gun in the other hand."

Jackson said the firefighter came off the porch, went down on his knees, took a gun out and tapped it against his head when it eventually went off. The man was rushed to the hospital where he remains. It was a tragedy for the neighborhood, for the department and for the city.

"I was out here at the time when he shot the gun off. We were all out here, the police was heavy presence, they had swat out here," Jackson said. "I think that the city needs to focus more on this and put the funding where it needs to be in mental health."

It's the second time in less than a month that first responders had to respond to one of their own - in October, a suicidal off-duty Detroit police sergeant fired at his fellow officers who were forced to shoot him.

"It's very, very hard to come out and say, I need help, there's something wrong," said Dr. Gerald Shiener. "I can't handle this by myself and that's why they're at higher risk for suicide."

Shiener is a psychiatrist for the Detroit police and fire departments. He says first responders are called to horrible situations and witness horrible things all while trying to be the heroes we expect them to be.

"Just imagine your whole career, your whole job, your whole identity is involved in being able to help others, being adequate, almost having to be bigger than life," he said.

Shiener says there are many programs available for first responders. Peer support, chaplains and on-demand counseling. He says we have to check on friends and loved ones, especially if we notice changes in behavior, like isolating and withdrawing.

"If you're in one of these organizations, and you see a colleague that's struggling, the best thing you can do is ask, offer, facilitate, accompany," he said. "The medical section is available."

The fire commissioner told FOX 2 on Monday:

"This has been a terrible day for the Detroit Fire Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our member and his family here at DFD. The member is an 11-year veteran of DFD and has been promoted twice during that time. Grief counseling and support have been made available to the family and members of the department."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

