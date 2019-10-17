Expand / Collapse search

Mental Health Resources in Michigan

Mental Health
Help is available. If you're struggling and you need help, look no further. You've made it this far, and you will make it through. YOU ARE STRONGER THAN YOU THINK.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
800 273 8255  or  800 273 TALK (8255)   

Crisis Text Line
Text HELLO to 741741

Rochester Center for Behavioral Medicine offering:
Breakthrough Depression treatment- Spravato
248-608-8800
RCBM.net

www.prepareu.live
Prepare Your Students for a Meaningful Future
Experimental Mental Health Curriculum


Wayne County Resource:
Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network
DWIHN.ORG
(313) 833-2500
(313) 344-9099
707 W. Milwaukee St.
Detroit, MI 48202

FREE MENTAL HEALTH CLINICS:

Kalamazoo Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services
2030 Portage Street
Kalamazoo, MI 49001
269-553-8000

West Michigan Community Mental Health System
920 Diana St. 
Ludington, MI 49431
(800) 992-2061

Muskegon Healthwest
376 E Apple Ave
Muskegon, MI 49441
(2310 724-111

Easter Seals Michigan Inc. 
2399 E Walton Blvd
Auburn Hills, MI 48236
(248) 475-6300

Community Mental Health Authority
812 E. Jolly Road
Lansing, Michigan 48910
(517) 346-8200

Community Network Services
24230 Karim Blvd Ste 100
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 745-4900

The Guidance Center
19401 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195 
(734) 785-7700
Southgate 

St. Clair Community Mental Health
311 Electric Avenue
Port Huron, mI 48060
(810) 985-8900

Washentaw County Community Mental Health
555 Towner Street
Ypsilanti, MI 48198
734-544-3000

Teen Yellow Pages
A resource written especially for teens
www.teenyellowpages.net

Veterans Crisis Line
1-800-273-8255 Press 1