Mental Health Resources in Michigan

Help is available. If you're struggling and you need help, look no further. You've made it this far, and you will make it through. YOU ARE STRONGER THAN YOU THINK.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

800 273 8255 or 800 273 TALK (8255)

Crisis Text Line

Text HELLO to 741741

Wayne County Resource:

Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network

DWIHN.ORG

(313) 833-2500

(313) 344-9099

707 W. Milwaukee St.

Detroit, MI 48202

FREE MENTAL HEALTH CLINICS:

Kalamazoo Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

2030 Portage Street

Kalamazoo, MI 49001

269-553-8000

West Michigan Community Mental Health System

920 Diana St.

Ludington, MI 49431

(800) 992-2061

Muskegon Healthwest

376 E Apple Ave

Muskegon, MI 49441

(2310 724-111

Easter Seals Michigan Inc.

2399 E Walton Blvd

Auburn Hills, MI 48236

(248) 475-6300

Community Mental Health Authority

812 E. Jolly Road

Lansing, Michigan 48910

(517) 346-8200

Community Network Services

24230 Karim Blvd Ste 100

Novi, MI 48375

(248) 745-4900

The Guidance Center

19401 Northline Road

Southgate, MI 48195

(734) 785-7700

Southgate

St. Clair Community Mental Health

311 Electric Avenue

Port Huron, mI 48060

(810) 985-8900

Washentaw County Community Mental Health

555 Towner Street

Ypsilanti, MI 48198

734-544-3000

Teen Yellow Pages

A resource written especially for teens

www.teenyellowpages.net

Veterans Crisis Line

1-800-273-8255 Press 1