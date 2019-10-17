Mental Health Resources in Michigan
Help is available. If you're struggling and you need help, look no further. You've made it this far, and you will make it through. YOU ARE STRONGER THAN YOU THINK.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
800 273 8255 or 800 273 TALK (8255)
Crisis Text Line
Text HELLO to 741741
Rochester Center for Behavioral Medicine offering:
Breakthrough Depression treatment- Spravato
248-608-8800
RCBM.net
www.prepareu.live
Prepare Your Students for a Meaningful Future
Experimental Mental Health Curriculum
Wayne County Resource:
Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network
DWIHN.ORG
(313) 833-2500
(313) 344-9099
707 W. Milwaukee St.
Detroit, MI 48202
FREE MENTAL HEALTH CLINICS:
Kalamazoo Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services
2030 Portage Street
Kalamazoo, MI 49001
269-553-8000
West Michigan Community Mental Health System
920 Diana St.
Ludington, MI 49431
(800) 992-2061
Muskegon Healthwest
376 E Apple Ave
Muskegon, MI 49441
(2310 724-111
Easter Seals Michigan Inc.
2399 E Walton Blvd
Auburn Hills, MI 48236
(248) 475-6300
Community Mental Health Authority
812 E. Jolly Road
Lansing, Michigan 48910
(517) 346-8200
Community Network Services
24230 Karim Blvd Ste 100
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 745-4900
The Guidance Center
19401 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 785-7700
Southgate
St. Clair Community Mental Health
311 Electric Avenue
Port Huron, mI 48060
(810) 985-8900
Washentaw County Community Mental Health
555 Towner Street
Ypsilanti, MI 48198
734-544-3000
Teen Yellow Pages
A resource written especially for teens
www.teenyellowpages.net
Veterans Crisis Line
1-800-273-8255 Press 1