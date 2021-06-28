Things to do in Metro Detroit this 4th of July weekend
Enjoy the holiday weekend with a variety of events in Metro Detroit!
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
Salute to America: Summer Stroll
- Greenfield Village in Dearborn
- Wednesday, June 30-Saturday, July 3 from 6-10 p.m.
Stroll Greenfield Village and listen to Detroit Symphony Orchestra ensembles perform. There will also be historical performances and a military fife and drum parade.
Learn more and buy tickets here.
Music In The Air Concert Series
- Kellogg Park in Plymouth
- Friday, July 2 from 7-9:30 p.m.
Catch a concert in downtown Plymouth on Friday when Mainstreet Soul plays at Kellogg Park. The band will perform rock, pop, and soul songs. Be sure to bring a lawn chair.
Check the Plymouth Downtown Development Agency Facebook page for concert updates.
Fireworks at Kensington Metropark
- Kensington Metropark in Milford
- Friday, July 2 from 10-11 p.m.
The free fireworks show begins at 10:10 p.m.
Call 810-227-8910 with questions.
Wyandotte 4th of July Parade
- Biddle Avenue
- Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m.
Celebrate 4th of July at the Wyandotte parade.
Call 734-324-4502 for more information.
Brighton 4th of July Parade
- BECC Building in Brighton
- Sunday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to noon
Watch the parade on Main Street in Brighton.
There is also a half marathon, 5K, and kids run before the parade. Click here to register.
