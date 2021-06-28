Expand / Collapse search

Things to do in Metro Detroit this 4th of July weekend

By Amber Ainsworth
Enjoy the holiday weekend with a variety of events in Metro Detroit!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Salute to America: Summer Stroll

  • Greenfield Village in Dearborn
  • Wednesday, June 30-Saturday, July 3 from 6-10 p.m.

Stroll Greenfield Village and listen to Detroit Symphony Orchestra ensembles perform. There will also be historical performances and a military fife and drum parade.

Learn more and buy tickets here.

Music In The Air Concert Series

  • Kellogg Park in Plymouth
  • Friday, July 2 from 7-9:30 p.m.

Catch a concert in downtown Plymouth on Friday when Mainstreet Soul plays at Kellogg Park. The band will perform rock, pop, and soul songs. Be sure to bring a lawn chair.

Check the Plymouth Downtown Development Agency Facebook page for concert updates.

Fireworks at Kensington Metropark

  • Kensington Metropark in Milford
  • Friday, July 2 from 10-11 p.m.

The free fireworks show begins at 10:10 p.m.

Call 810-227-8910 with questions.

Wyandotte 4th of July Parade

  • Biddle Avenue
  • Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m.

Celebrate 4th of July at the Wyandotte parade.

Call 734-324-4502 for more information.

Brighton 4th of July Parade

  • BECC Building in Brighton
  • Sunday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to noon

Watch the parade on Main Street in Brighton. 

There is also a half marathon, 5K, and kids run before the parade. Click here to register.