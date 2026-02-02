Metro Detroit activist Ismael Ahmed dies at the age of 78

The Brief Ismael Ahmed died Saturday morning at 78-years-old from cancer. Ahmed was a beloved community activist who served in government.



Metro Detroit lost a legend over the weekend, Ismael Ahmed, a man who left a mark on everything he did, from social services to music.

Big picture view:

It was a sad time for many. Ahmed was a beloved community activist who served in government. His legacy is lengthy as he was the co-founder and visionary of the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, co-founder and visionary of ‘Access,’ the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Service, and his passion was the Concert of Colors.

Sadly, Ahmed died Saturday morning at 78-years-old from cancer.

FOX 2 spoke with longtime friend of 40-years, Ahmed Chebbani. He is grieving like many. He hopes others will remember the good life his friend lived.

"Through his commitment to our community, he shared what the Arab American community is all about, not only the Arab American community but across the board. And so I call him the ‘connector.’ He believes in connecting communities because this is how we deal with our common issues and challenges and improve who we are. Obviously, music was a big thing to him. Because of his love of music, he formed the Concert of Colors. Because, he always told me, music brings people together, creates respect. Once the respect is there then we can come together as a community."

What's next:

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to ‘Concert of Colors.’