Metro Detroit activists alarmed over President Trump's call for election changes

The Brief President Trump says he hopes to nationalize elections, with his reason being unsound claims of voter fraud. Civil rights activists in Michigan are now sounding the alarm. Trump also called for Congress to pass the Save Act to help ensure election integrity.



The Trump Administration believes the best way to ensure integrity in the U.S. election process is to nationalize elections. This has led to some activists sounding the alarm, saying this could lead to the administration having too much control over the voting process.

Big picture view:

President Donald Trump stated his thoughts on the election process in the US on Wednesday.

"Take a look at Atlanta, look at some of the places, horrible corruption, on elections. The federal government should not allow that, the federal government should get involved. These are agents of the federal government to count the votes," Trump said.

The Commander-In-Chief called it a move to nationalize voting and that had civil rights activists sounding the alarm. Rev. Wendell Anthony is the President of the Detroit Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

"What separates America from many parts of the world is our ability to be able to vote our choice and exercise our democratic freedoms and our rights," Anthony said. "It is unconstitutional for the president to be engaged in elections to the degree that he’s talking about very specific states have control over elections. He wants to nationalize elections you know what that means? We wouldn’t have a president we would have an emperor a king."

However, the president continued to push unsound claims of voter fraud to justify his call for change at the ballot box.

Dig deeper:

Kevin Deegan-Krause is a Political Science Professor at Wayne State University and participates in election administration for Ferndale. He tells FOX 2 the current election process works.

"The work that our city clerks do is nothing short of miraculous," he said. "They make sure every single vote is counted. We stay up to 3 in the morning making sure all the results are tallied. There are so many checks and balances."

Now, activists are calling for voters to stand up for their rights.

Meanwhile, President Trump called for Congress to pass the Save Act to help ensure election integrity.