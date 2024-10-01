Metro Detroit Arab, Jewish communities wait, worry as Iran launches airstrike into Tel Aviv

Iran launched rockets into Israel - The Iron Dome intercepted some - with shrapnel raining down.

On the eve of the Jewish New Year many people are feeling frightened and wondering what's next. It is the same for Metro Detroit's Arab American community which has been watching what has been happening 6,000 miles away with worry.

"It's extremely tense right now - we have family and friends directly in harm's way," said David Kurzmann.

Kurzmann and the Jewish Federation of Detroit are watching the escalation in the Middle East with caution and concern. The attack from Iran comes after Israel's invasion of Lebanon and efforts to dismantle Hezbollah and its leadership - leaving dozens of civilians dead.

"Some kids - some men and women - some of their homes have been destroyed totally - and they have nothing to do with Hezbollah or anything like that. It was just heavy bombardment everywhere," said Osama Siblani.

Siblani is the publisher of the Arab American News. He has watched in horror over the past year as Israeli attacks have killed more than 40.000 people in Palestine - attacks which began after Hamas invaded Israel on October 7th - killing more than a thousand Israelis - taking hundreds hostage.

"As a Jewish community - our hearts are heavy - we're scared," Kurzmann said. "We live with our neighbors in peace here and we pray for better days for the region in the Middle East."

Both Metro Detroit's Jewish and Arab communities worry about further escalation - now underway.

"It's the beginning of big things and the United States is going to be involved," Siblani said. "They're providing the 2,000-pound bombs and they're opening their war chest.

"American people should start putting pressure on the administration to stop - stop feeding the appetite of (Israel Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu. We should not get involved in wars anymore in the Middle East."

Siblani says instead a peaceful, diplomatic solution is needed to end the occupation which started 76 years ago - and as the Jewish New Year begins Wednesday night, hope for better days ahead.

"We are about to welcome a new year - typically a time of celebration of excitement, of hope, of peace - and these are very dark clouds sitting over our community as we hope that peace and quiet will return for all of the civilians across the region," Kurzman said.

Netanyahu vows retaliation against Iran while closer to home, a Stand with Lebanon peace rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Dearborn Police Department.