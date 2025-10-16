The Brief A civil right attorney from Metro Detroit with Palestinian roots has returned to Michigan after she was detained by Israeli forces. Huwaida Arraf was part of a Gaza-bound boat with a goal of bringing supplies to the war-torn territory. She said she was held in captivity for five days, saying she was beaten by Israeli forces.



A Metro Detroit human rights attorney appeared ready to journey back to the Middle East as soon as she got off the plane at Detroit Metro Airport, where her kids met their mother for the first time since she was seized by Israeli forces.

Huwaida Arraf was on board a Gaza-bound aid ship when Israel intercepted the vessel and held those on board in captivity.

Her first words after getting off the plane indicated her mission was not complete; that now is "not the time to let up."

Big picture view:

On Thursday afternoon, around 30 family members gathered at DTW cheered the arrival of one of their own returning to Michigan. Palestinian flags were waved and loved ones chanted after Arraf stepped into view.

The first people she embraced were her kids.

Weeks earlier, Arraf was on board a ship called "The Conscience" with about 90 others, including journalists and medics. They said they were on an aid mission to assist those in Gaza when Israeli forces entered the ship in international waters.

Arraf says she was beaten, but argued some of her other colleagues had it much worse than her. This was the second time Arraf had been taken into custody while on what has been dubbed a "freedom flotilla."

"I was in Israeli captivity for five whole days after being viciously beaten and I didn’t get as much as a phone call from the American embassy or consulate, much less a visit," she said. "No even a phone call and we were sailing lawfully in international waters."

Dig deeper:

It may not be too long before Arraf returns to her original mission. In her first words to the public after arriving, she appeared steadfast in continuing to try and help those still struggling amid the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"It’s not a time to let up. Of course, we’re grateful the bombs aren’t dropping all of the time on Gaza right now. But the systematic oppression, the denial is still ongoing," she said.

A shaky peace deal between Hamas and Israel is barely holding on after the two parties reached an agreement that included a release of all remaining hostages more than two years after the terror organization attacked the Jewish state.

Since then, much of Gaza has been leveled by the Israeli military and tens of thousands have been killed. A humanitarian crisis has also ensued as supplies bound for the Palestinian state have been blocked by Israel.

"Violations are still being committed and this is not a time to let up our advocacy. In fact, it’s a time to double down, and we need to be extra vigilant and continue to raise our voices because our voices are making a difference," Arraf said.