Metro Detroit communities working to learn how a baby ended up in an impounded vehicle

The Brief Multiple cities in Metro Detroit are working to learn how a baby ended up in an impounded vehicle. A couple of people say it had been there for a few days before it was towed. But even neighbors who noticed the car parked illegally say they never imagined anyone would be inside — let alone a 13-month-old child.



Three cities are working together to solve a single mystery: How did a baby from Detroit end up in a vehicle found in Harper Woods after it was towed to an impound lot in Eastpointe?

What they're saying:

Neighbors say the car was parked on the wrong side of the road and was blocking a driveway. A couple of people say it had been there for a few days before it was towed. What’s still unclear is how long the baby was inside the car.

According to neighbors, the car was towed from the scene on Friday. Harper Woods police say that around 1 p.m. Saturday, they were contacted by Detroit detectives about a missing 13-month-old child. They were also told a vehicle belonging to the child’s father had been impounded.

Police say the car was locked, preventing the tow company from conducting a proper search before impounding it.

Officers from Harper Woods and Detroit immediately went to the Woods Towing lot and found the 1-year-old crying in the back seat of the vehicle.

The toddler was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

But even neighbors who noticed the car parked illegally say they never imagined anyone would be inside, let alone a 13-month-old child.

"You notice it, but you don’t really think much of it," said neighbor Jaylen Tarver. "You know you’re not supposed to park on that side, but you kind of look past it. There are signs everywhere. Right where that car was parked, there’s a sign. Did you see the tow truck come out? I didn’t see them. I mean, it’s just a car, you don’t really go looking into people’s cars. You just walk past it and disregard it."

What's next:

There are plenty of homes in the area with doorbell cameras. FOX 2 knows investigators were out there Monday trying to gather evidence. It’s possible someone’s camera footage could pinpoint when the child was left in the car and help determine who is responsible.