Metro Detroit community leaders react to Hamas/Israel peace plan

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire and a deal that could see hostages released and troops pulled back.

Big picture view:

This is the most significant breakthrough the world has seen in the Israel-Hamas conflict in years. Under the new agreement, both sides have agreed to lay down their weapons. The deal, signed after weeks of negotiations in Egypt, calls for an immediate ceasefire and the release of remaining Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza.

In return, Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and begin a partial withdrawal of troops from key areas inside Gaza.

World leaders, including President Donald Trump, are calling it a "historic first step" toward ending the war. However, many on both sides remain skeptical, wondering if this deal will hold or fall apart like so many before it. Humanitarian aid is expected to flow into Gaza as soon as the ceasefire takes effect.

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, in Metro Detroit, community leaders are looking at this peace deal with hope but caution.

"This is a moment that’s been anticipated for two years. If you go around our community, there are signs for the hostages everywhere," said David Kurzmann with the Jewish Federation of Detroit. "It is really a global Jewish people that stands in hope, cautious optimism, but hope that we’ve been praying for, that they’ll be returned to their families."

"Everybody is hopeful this can work," said Osama Siblani with the Arab American News. "The problem is the president wants to have this deal done, but I don’t think he’s able to convince or pressure Netanyahu to abide by the agreement. Hopefully, they will release the hostages in exchange for the Palestinian prisoners, and that can be the beginning of a solution that can work. This morning they were supposed to have a ceasefire, but they’re still bombing. Seventeen Palestinians were killed just two hours ago."

What's next:

The Israeli government is expected to formally ratify the deal in 24 hours, and hostage releases could begin as early as the weekend.