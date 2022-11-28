Metro Detroit couple heads to Qatar to carry on son's memory

A Metro Detroit couple is heading to Qatar just a year after losing their son, hoping to keep his memory alive by traveling to soccer events.

"There was never any doubt about going to World Cups for us. My goal is to go to every world cup until I die basically," Robert said.

To say Robert and Amy Huschka love soccer is putting it mildly. I mean, their entire love story is wrapped up in it.

"Our first kiss was waiting up for that game in 2002 – U.S. versus Portugal, which was a USA win. It all started out on a great note," Robert said.

He proposed in Costa Rica just before Team USA competed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup. The honeymoon? You guessed it. They headed to South Africa to see that tournament.

It’s only fitting that when it came time to expand the roster, their son Martin was born on a USA-Mexico match day in 2014. But soon they would learn something wasn’t right. Martin was diagnosed with an extremely rare brain condition.

"We were told he had maybe six months to a year to live at that point," Robert said. "We were determined to give him the best life possible. We decided our job wasn’t to keep him alive. It was to give him the best life we could. We weren’t going to live life in hospitals, tied to machines, tubes, so he joined us on our journeys."

Ireland. Amsterdam. England. Across the United States. They traveled all over following the national team -- all with their soccer community rallying around them.

"I always felt like I was his advocate. In taking him out to games and showing him off, and letting him experience the sounds and the sunlight," Amy said.

Defying the odds, Martin lived to be 7 years old until passing away in September 2021. At the 2022 World Cup qualifying game against Jamaica, Team USA honored Martin with a customized jersey, and added him to that game’s roster.

"Martin taught us lessons, and if we don’t learn from the lessons of Martin, right? You don’t know how much time you have. Nothing’s guaranteed to you. Live, live your life," Robert said.

Living life is just what they’re doing as the couple heads to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. Taking Martin along with them in their hearts.

"I always felt lucky to be his mom. And I’m still his mom, but he’s not here, and I feel like I still need to go out and do all these things for him because he’s not with us," Amy said.



