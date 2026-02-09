Metro Detroit enters pothole season and what that means for drivers

The Brief Weather is expected to warm up on Tuesday, and that could mean more potholes for drivers to deal with. FOX 2 took a drive across Southeast Michigan, hitting some potholes along the way, while talking to a car repair expert. Glassman Body Shop Operations Manager Dan Wade says ice from the freezing conditions is filling a lot of potholes that are in the area.



Pothole season is here in Metro Detroit, and they are not just annoying, they can be a threat to safety, and they can lead to expensive vehicle repairs.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 took a drive across Southeast Michigan, hitting some potholes along the way, while talking to a car repair expert. And with thirty years' experience, he has seen a lot of damage from potholes.

Glassman Body Shop Operations Manager Dan Wade says ice from the freezing conditions is filling a lot of potholes that are in the area, but when temps rise like they are expected to on Tuesday, drivers may start falling into them, depending on where you are at.

"Flat tires, broken wheels stranded at the side of the world, broken tire rods," he said. "We see quite a few tow trucks coming in during these times." As far as potholes go, not a lot you can do, except for staying away from people don’t follow closely. You can see when they’re running into a pothole or hitting something that’s in the road, but if you’re tailgating, and you’re not going to see that, you’re not going to have time to react."

Dig deeper:

Wade says if you have a severe fall into a pothole 6 inches deep, you will then be impacting the tire wheel control, arm, tire and rods. The small components can snap the rod during a hard impact.

"That’s what’s going to cause this wheel to turn the opposite direction. You no longer have control of your vehicle once that occurs," Wade said.

On Tuesday, the high is expected to be 43 degrees, and it is going to feel like a heat wave. But if you are enjoying mild weather, you have to keep your eyes peeled for potholes.