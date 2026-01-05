Metro Detroit gains 1+ minute of sunlight daily starting Monday

article

The Brief The days continue to get longer in Metro Detroit. Monday is the first day since June that the area will gain more than a minute of daylight. By the end of January, Detroit will be gaining 2 or more minutes of sunlight each day.



Cold, dark winter got you down? Here's some good news for you: Beginning Monday, the days gain at least a minute of sunlight daily.

Metro Detroit has steadily been gaining some sunlight since Dec. 22, and the days get even longer in January.

The sun will set at 5:14 p.m. Monday in Detroit.

By the end of the month, Detroit will be gaining 2+ minutes of sunlight daily, and the sun will be setting at 5:45 p.m. By mid-February, 6 p.m. sunsets are back, and the days will keep getting even longer until the end of June, when we start losing a bit of daylight each day.

Daylight gained in January

These numbers are based on sunlight gained in Detroit and could vary slightly depending on where you live.

Jan. 5 - 1:01

Jan. 6 - 1:05

Jan. 7 - 1:08

Jan. 8 - 1:12

Jan. 9 - 1:16

Jan. 10 - 1:20

Jan. 11 - 1:23

Jan. 12 - 1:27

Jan. 13 - 1:30

Jan. 14 - 1:33

Jan. 15 - 1:37

Jan. 16 - 1:40

Jan. 17 - 1:43

Jan. 18 - 1:46

Jan. 19 - 1:49

Jan. 20 - 1:52

Jan. 21 - 1:54

Jan. 22 - 1:57

Jan. 23 - 2:00

Jan. 24 - 2:02

Jan. 25 - 2: 04

Jan. 26 - 2:07

Jan. 27 - 2:09

Jan. 28 - 2:11

Jan. 29 - 2:13

Jan. 30 - 2:15

Jan. 31 - 2:17