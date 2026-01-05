Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit gains 1+ minute of sunlight daily starting Monday

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  January 5, 2026 9:41am EST
Sunset over Ford Lake (Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

The Brief

    • The days continue to get longer in Metro Detroit.
    • Monday is the first day since June that the area will gain more than a minute of daylight.
    • By the end of January, Detroit will be gaining 2 or more minutes of sunlight each day.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Cold, dark winter got you down? Here's some good news for you: Beginning Monday, the days gain at least a minute of sunlight daily.

Metro Detroit has steadily been gaining some sunlight since Dec. 22, and the days get even longer in January. 

The sun will set at 5:14 p.m. Monday in Detroit. 

By the end of the month, Detroit will be gaining 2+ minutes of sunlight daily, and the sun will be setting at 5:45 p.m. By mid-February, 6 p.m. sunsets are back, and the days will keep getting even longer until the end of June, when we start losing a bit of daylight each day.

Daylight gained in January

These numbers are based on sunlight gained in Detroit and could vary slightly depending on where you live. 

  • Jan. 5 - 1:01
  • Jan. 6 - 1:05
  • Jan. 7 - 1:08
  • Jan. 8 - 1:12
  • Jan. 9 - 1:16
  • Jan. 10 - 1:20
  • Jan. 11 - 1:23
  • Jan. 12 - 1:27
  • Jan. 13 - 1:30
  • Jan. 14 - 1:33
  • Jan. 15 - 1:37
  • Jan. 16 - 1:40
  • Jan. 17 - 1:43
  • Jan. 18 - 1:46
  • Jan. 19 - 1:49
  • Jan. 20 - 1:52
  • Jan. 21 - 1:54
  • Jan. 22 - 1:57
  • Jan. 23 - 2:00
  • Jan. 24 - 2:02
  • Jan. 25 - 2: 04
  • Jan. 26 - 2:07
  • Jan. 27 - 2:09
  • Jan. 28 - 2:11
  • Jan. 29 - 2:13
  • Jan. 30 - 2:15
  • Jan. 31 - 2:17

The Source: This information is from timeanddate.com

