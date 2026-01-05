Metro Detroit gains 1+ minute of sunlight daily starting Monday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Cold, dark winter got you down? Here's some good news for you: Beginning Monday, the days gain at least a minute of sunlight daily.
Metro Detroit has steadily been gaining some sunlight since Dec. 22, and the days get even longer in January.
The sun will set at 5:14 p.m. Monday in Detroit.
By the end of the month, Detroit will be gaining 2+ minutes of sunlight daily, and the sun will be setting at 5:45 p.m. By mid-February, 6 p.m. sunsets are back, and the days will keep getting even longer until the end of June, when we start losing a bit of daylight each day.
Daylight gained in January
These numbers are based on sunlight gained in Detroit and could vary slightly depending on where you live.
- Jan. 5 - 1:01
- Jan. 6 - 1:05
- Jan. 7 - 1:08
- Jan. 8 - 1:12
- Jan. 9 - 1:16
- Jan. 10 - 1:20
- Jan. 11 - 1:23
- Jan. 12 - 1:27
- Jan. 13 - 1:30
- Jan. 14 - 1:33
- Jan. 15 - 1:37
- Jan. 16 - 1:40
- Jan. 17 - 1:43
- Jan. 18 - 1:46
- Jan. 19 - 1:49
- Jan. 20 - 1:52
- Jan. 21 - 1:54
- Jan. 22 - 1:57
- Jan. 23 - 2:00
- Jan. 24 - 2:02
- Jan. 25 - 2: 04
- Jan. 26 - 2:07
- Jan. 27 - 2:09
- Jan. 28 - 2:11
- Jan. 29 - 2:13
- Jan. 30 - 2:15
- Jan. 31 - 2:17
The Source: This information is from timeanddate.com