Metro Detroit Hospitals ask for donations during COVID-19 pandemic

Metro Detroit Hospitals are seeking the public's assistance in providing new, unused medical supplies for healthcare professionals and first responders during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Below is a list of the hospitals and where you can drop off the donations.

Henry Ford Health System

Drop off location: Henry Ford will take donations at shipping and receiving docks beginning March 22.

Drop off days and times: Sundays, 11a.m.-4 p.m. and 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Beaumont Health:

Drop off location: Beaumont Service Center. 26901 Beaumont Blvd Southfield, MI

Advertisement

Drop off days and times: Bins will be there 24/7 for drop offs.

Oakland County:

Drop off location: Farmer's Market. 2350 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, MI.

Drop off days and times: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

