Metro Detroit imams protest Trump, US strikes on Iran

On a rainy Tuesday afternoon in front of the federal building in downtown Detroit, local Imams protested to show they are not happy with President Donald Trump, with Israel and even Gaza.

What they're saying:

Dawud Walid from the Council of American Islamic Relations was there and offered pointed criticism. He argued that the US actions in the Middle East have endangered Muslims stateside.

"Mr. Trump, hold people in your party accountable for spreading Islamophobia and putting American Muslims in Michigan, (and) Muslims in particular, at risk," he said.

The protest was sparked by America's air strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. They also say that Israel is not holding up the cease-fire.



"These actions not only undermine international law, but place American lives at risk both abroad and at home," said Imam M. Elturk, Imam's Council of Michigan.

FOX 2: "You said this is an illegal war because Congress did not approve it. If Congress approved striking Iran, would that be okay with you?"

"It will still be immoral," he said.

Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi from the Islamic House of Wisdom says that it’s against their religion to have nuclear bombs.

"The fatwa so far is that you cannot have it," he said.

FOX 2: "A lot of people in the US think that Iran has nuclear weapons and it’s not good for the United States."

"Lie, lie, lie, hypocrisy, brainwashing," Elahi said.

The other side:

The Jewish Federations of North America released a statement, saying:

"We could not be prouder to have the United States join together with the State of Israel in defense of the free world. We are actively coordinating with partners across government and civil society to ensure our communities remain vigilant, prepared, and protected at this critical time."

Support for President Trump from some Muslims appears to be waning.

FOX 2: "Did you vote for Trump?"

"A lot of Muslims they voted for Trump because of the peace," said Elahi.



FOX 2: "Would you vote for him again?"

"Well, no," he said.