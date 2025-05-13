Metro Detroit infant fighting liver cancer gets encouraging news: 'It's about resilience'

The Brief Josephine "JoJo" Wells is one of three triplets but has been hospitalized fighting liver cancer. Jojo's nearing the end of her treatment providing encouragement to the family in their long fight.



"The triplets really love being together and Jojo's favorite thing is being with her sisters," said mom Stacy Wells.

But a liver cancer diagnosis has kept the triplets apart. FOX 2 first met Josephine "JoJo" Wells is at the University of Michigan Health CS Mott Children's Hospital when she was nine months old.

It is where the brave little one receives care during her cancer fight.

"She ended up having her surgery in March which she recovered very well after," Wells said. "Now she's in what is considered the consolidation phase of chemo, so she is receiving chemo once every three weeks."

It means more time at home with sisters Konstantina, and Valkyrie, along with big brother Desmond and the entire family.

"We’re going home to them now," she said.

The hope is that chemotherapy will soon be a thing of the past.

"On May 19th she has what will hopefully be her last dose of chemotherapy," Wells said. "And then on June 2, she’ll be sedated to have a full MRI CAT scans pretty much of her entire body, to check for cancer and hopefully at that point she’ll be declared cancer free and in remission."

But lab work and doctor visits still remain, keeping Wells away from her job. A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family. GO HERE to donate, or on Venmo: JojosMillion or Cash App: $JojosMillion.

As JoJo continues to recover, the family, always wants you to believe in hope.

"It’s about resilience, even in the face of a storm, as long as you keep a positive outlook on things," Wells said. "If you hope for the best, the best really can happen."

The Source: Information for this report is from a previous story and a new interview with Stacy Wells.

Stacy Wells and baby Jojo.



