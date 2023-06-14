Events celebrating Juneteenth in Metro Detroit

Juneteenth is Monday, June 19, and the weekend before is packed with events to celebrate the emancipation of slavery.

Here's how you can commemorate the occasion around Metro Detroit:

Thursday, June 15

OAC Celebrates Juneteenth - 6-8 p.m. at the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit

Friday, June 16

Saturday, June 17

Sunday, June 18

Freedom Fest - noon to 6 p.m. at Eastern Market's Shed 5 in Detroit

Juneteenth at EMBC - noon at Eastern Market Brewing Co. in Detroit

Monday, June 19

Juneteenth Celebration - 3-8 p.m. at Centennial Commons Park in Royal Oak

This calendar will be updated – check back for more events!