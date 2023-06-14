Events celebrating Juneteenth in Metro Detroit
Juneteenth is Monday, June 19, and the weekend before is packed with events to celebrate the emancipation of slavery.
Here's how you can commemorate the occasion around Metro Detroit:
Thursday, June 15
- OAC Celebrates Juneteenth - 6-8 p.m. at the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit
Friday, June 16
- Family Freedom Day Festival - 3-5:30 p.m. at Detroit Public Library at 1221 E. Seven Mile
- Juneteenth Festival - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Mt. Clemens
- Beats and BBQ Juneteenth Kickoff - 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Batch Brewing Co. in Detroit
Saturday, June 17
- Juneteenth Heritage Day - noon to 4 p.m. at Nankin Mills Park in Westland
- Juneteenth Jubilee - 4-9 p.m. at Southfield Parks & Recreation
- Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll - noon at the Avenue of Fashion in Detroit
- Juneteenth Festival - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Mt. Clemens
- Juneteenth Celebration - 2-6 p.m. at WGPR Museum in Detroit
- Madison Heights Juneteenth Celebration - noon to 6 p.m. at Civic Center Park
- Freedom Day 5K for Health, Wealth, and Literacy - 8 a.m. to noon at Marygrove Conservancy in Detroit
- Ypsilanti’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Ypsilanti
- Juneteenth Black Empowerment Pop-Up Shop - noon to 4 p.m. at RSVP Event Studio in Redford
- Detroit Book City's Juneteenth Book Fair - 12:30-5 p.m. at Historic People's Community Church
Sunday, June 18
- Freedom Fest - noon to 6 p.m. at Eastern Market's Shed 5 in Detroit
- Juneteenth at EMBC - noon at Eastern Market Brewing Co. in Detroit
Monday, June 19
- Juneteenth Celebration - 3-8 p.m. at Centennial Commons Park in Royal Oak
This calendar will be updated – check back for more events!