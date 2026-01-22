Metro Detroit locations closing due to extreme cold temps: Some events staying open

The Brief Many things are shutting down Friday due to the extreme temperatures rolling through Metro Detroit. One event that is still expected to fight through the weather is the Fire and Ice Festival. Another event going strong is the Detroit Auto Show that will end on Sunday.



From schools to festivals and even the Detroit Zoo, many places are set to be closed on Friday due to the oncoming frigid temperatures.

However, not all events are halting operations.

Big picture view:

One event that is still expected to fight through the weather is the Fire and Ice Festival. The annual event is happening Saturday and Sunday at Robert C. Valade Park beginning at 10 a.m.

FOX 2 spoke with the organizers, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, who say they know its going to be freezing cold but they are still expecting thousands of people to come out.

Their advice to guests is to bundle up and know there will be fireplaces, marshmallow roasters and a heated shed available to keep them warm.

"The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is excited to host Fire and Ice Festival, and we know that a lot of people are looking forward to it," said Director of Public Relations at the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Marc Pasco. "And that’s why we didn’t want to disappoint them, and we’re going forward and hosting it this weekend. But we want people to know that if they’re coming down. Please bundle up. Be safe. And once you get down to the park, please know also that we are going to have a lot of ways and opportunities for people to warm up."

Local perspective:

Another event going strong is the Detroit Auto Show that will end on Sunday.

Meanwhile, over 500 schools are closed on Friday due to the dangerously cold temps.

The full list can be viewed below:

You need an iframes capable browser to view this content.