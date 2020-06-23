Metro Detroit man's family launches social media campaign to find living kidney donor

"Papa Phil can, his kidneys can't." It is a social media campaign that could help save Phil Ross' life.

To quote their campaign "It's life and Papa Phil just wants to live it." Easier said than done for the beloved father and grandfather - but you could be the one who makes the lifesaving difference. His family is hoping someone out there watching will become a living kidney donor.

"Earlier this year my wife and I were in Utah high up in the high elevations, in some colder temperatures and I noticed I was getting shortness of breath and it was hard to do anything," Phil said.

When Phil Ross and his wife Debbi returned from out west - doctors suspected something was wrong with his heart. But more tests revealed it was his kidneys, they were failing.

An infection as a child caused chronic kidney problems for most of Phil's life, but he had it under control and never suspected this.

"I immediately went to my nephrologists who ran some more tests and he said (You've basically) gone over the cliff and you will need a transplant or you will be on dialysis," Phil said.

Phil, who is getting ready to celebrate his 40th wedding anniversary, just retired and was looking forward to traveling and spending more time with his children and grandchildren, but is now in desperate need of a living donor.

He found out in February, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You have to be able to go to the centers, get tested and you've got to get on transplant list," he said. "It all got delayed because of Covid. You could do virtual appointments but not physical appointments."

After being in isolation for months, Phil was finally able to be tested last week. and is now officially on the transplant list…but now the painful wait for a living kidney donor begins.

That's why they have launched a social media campaign called Papa Phil can, his kidneys can't.

"That's basically what it boils down to, live my life," he said.

His wife Debbi is by his side as Phil prepares himself for dialysis and the search for a living donor.

"I know he is unhappy it is a scary thing worrisome been there with him every day since we found out about this," Debbi said.

"It is very hard like to keep a positive attitude, I try to look at the bright side of things," he said. "I know I will get through this. The alternative is terrible."

That's why they are encouraging people to log onto papa Phil can dot com and get tested. They are hoping someone out there will be his perfect match and give Phil his life back.

The first thing he's going to do, "He is going to eat a big steak," Debi said.

"Eat like a normal person again live the rest of my life," he said.

All you have to do is log onto www.papaphilcan.com and provide your info and they will send you the next steps to be tested to become the hero donor.