Metro Detroit police help deliver baby along freeway in Allen Park

Police helped deliver a baby on the freeway in Metro Detroit on Tuesday.

A call was received just after 7 a.m. about a woman going into labor along I-94 and the Southfield Freeway in Allen Park.

When Michigan State Police troopers and Allen Park officers arrived at the scene, the woman was having contractions as the baby's father helped her. Moments after police arrived, the woman's water broke and the baby was delivered by the father.

Troopers covered the baby with a blanket until EMS arrived and took the mother and newborn to a hospital, where they are reported to be doing well.