Metro Detroit restaurant group owner talks the long road ahead for reopening

On March 11, Bill Roberts from the Roberts Restaurant Group joined us on FOX 2 to preview their 25th anniversary celebration. The next week, as the coronavirus ramped up, the popular restaurants were forced to close.

Now hinging on the governor's approval, the Michigan Restaurant Association recently put together a roadmap for establishments to reopen May 29, but Roberts says there is a lot that needs to be in place before they open any door.

"Two months ago, who would have thought of serving their guests with masks on? So, you know, the world has changed," he says. "Besides cleaning buildings and sanitizing we've got training to do, we've got procedures that need to be changed with our staff. We've got to probably shrink our menus, number one, there's the food chain supply issue right now."

The Roberts Restaurant Group owns several establishments in Oakland County, including Streetside Seafood, Beverly Hills Grill, Cafe ML, Bill's, and Roadside B&G. But tough economic times forced them to close their sixth restaurant, Town Tavern in Royal Oak.

"I have been doing this a long time and I've never laid an employee off til six weeks ago and I've never shut down a restaurant. So it's melancholy, it's not a great time in many ways but on the flip side is we've got to figure out what's the best plan going forward."

Roberts says they tried offering curbside pick-up for a couple of weeks but were actually losing money. With the risk, they decided it wasn't worth it.

Reopening for dine-in service depends, too, on what Gov. Whitmer's stipulations may be when it comes time. For some, it may also not be worth it to reopen.

"We don't know. Some of the states have been [told to operate at] 25% occupancy, that doesn't help us at all. Fifty percent is the minimum of what we need."

Roberts says the restaurant group will reopen but when also depends on their staff, who are getting an extra $600 in unemployment right now and therefore may be tempted to keep staying at home.

And customers, especially their older clientele, will they feel safe enough to eat out again?

"All I know we have a wonderful staff that we want to re-employ and we have terrific guests and great neighborhoods to serve - but want to do it in the best manner for all."