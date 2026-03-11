Metro Detroit Road Conditions: How are roads fairing in the bad weather?

The Brief Road conditions could get worse throughout the evening and morning as severe weather moves in. The latest system is expected to bring a little bit of everything, ranging from rain and hail to even damaging wind.



The latest string of severe weather blowing through Michigan could bring a little bit of everything.

But whether it's hail, rain, or snow, it's the roads and the vehicles traveling on them that have to bear the brunt of the rough conditions.

Severe weather

The best place to track the latest weather updates is on FOX 2. For more coverage, tap the link here to find more details.

Meanwhile, for a live tracking tool about the conditions of roads, check out the window below: