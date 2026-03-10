Trump working on invasive carp solution with Great Lakes governors

The Brief President Trump says he wants to help protect the Great Lakes from invasive carp. He said he is working with Governor Whitmer and calls on other governors in the Midwest to help. Trump also said he is working to save the Great Salt Lake in Utah from running out of water.



President Donald Trump says he wants to protect the Great Lakes from invasive carp with the help of Gov, Gretchen Whitmer.

The species threatens the region's fisheries.

Big picture view:

On Tuesday, President Trump said he is working with Gov. Whitmer to "save the Great Lakes from the rather violent and destructive Asian Carp." According to the Michigan website, bighead, silver and black carp are spreading throughout the Midwest region.

The name ‘Asian carp’ comes from the history of imported carp to the US in the 1960s from China and Russia.

Meanwhile, experts say there is no evidence of any live bighead, silver or black carp in the Great Lakes as of March 10.

A billion-dollar project to keep the carp out of the region is planned at the mouth of Lake Michigan at the Illinois River. Governor JB Pritzker delayed the $1.2 billion project amid concerns Trump would pull funding for the project.

What they're saying:

President Trump called on the Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, and New York governors while also calling on the Canadian Prime Minister (mockingly calling him the future governor of Canada) Mark Carney to help with the effort.

Trump also said he is working to save the Great Salt Lake in Utah from running out of water.

You can read Trump's full statement below:

"I’m working with Governor Gretchen Whitmer on trying to save The Great Lakes from the rather violent and destructive Asian Carp, which is rapidly taking over Lake Michigan, and all of the beautiful surrounds. I’ll be asking other Governors to join into this fight, including those of Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, New York and, of course, the future Governor of Canada, Mark Carney, who I know will be happy to contribute to this worthy cause. Separately, I am also working to save The Great Salt Lake, in Utah, which, in a short period of time, if nothing is done, will have no water. This is on top of everything else I am doing. Only "TRUMP" CAN DO IT! President DONALD J. TRUMP"