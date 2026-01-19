Metro Detroit School Closings: Closures for Jan. 20

The Brief Cold temperatures are rolling across the state this week and some schools may close for Tuesday. Metro Detroit can expect single-digit temperatures without the help of wind. Snowfall is also likely in the first-half of the week.



As temperatures begin to drop to dangerous conditions, some Metro Detroit schools are announcing closures for Tuesday.

Timeline:

Michigan is staring at seven straight days of pure winter weather.

On Monday night, there is a good chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service, with a 40% chance of precipitation.

Then on Tuesday, chances for more snow arrive with possibilities before 1 p.m. and after 1 a.m. Wednesday. While the wind gusts will die down, the temperature variability will swing from a high of 16 degrees on Tuesday to 33 degrees on Wednesday.

The overnight lows will feel like below zero.

Meanwhile, the cold weather and snow may cause some schools to close on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

One of them includes Oakland University, which announced all but essential campus activities will cease with activities outside of classes to be canceled.

"Staff does not report and there is no expectation to work remotely. Designated essential personnel should check with their supervisor if they need to report," the university said in a statement.

View the full closings list below:

