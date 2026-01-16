Metro Detroit school closures for January 16
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dozens of schools around Metro Detroit are closed again Friday.
The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced Thursday that it would be closed for another day due to uncleared roads from Wednesday's blast of snow, along with snow forecasted to arrive around dismissal time.
Other districts outside of Detroit also decided to call off school, giving students a long weekend.
