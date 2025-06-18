Metro Detroit severe weather: Damaging winds, flooding possible as thunderstorms move in today

The Brief Some thunderstorms could bubble up Wednesday morning, but the greatest risk of storms arrives this afternoon and evening. The prime window is 6–9 p.m, with damaging winds and heavy rain the main threats. The tornado risk is low, but not zero.



It’ll be another hot and humid day as storms take on a bigger role in the forecast.

Stay ahead of the weather with the FOX 2 Weather app. It's free on your phone and provides live radar, alerts, and more.

Timeline:

A few storms bubble up this morning, with better chances mid to late afternoon.

Take a look at future radar around 8 p.m, when storm coverage is expected to peak, but remember - all models are wrong, but some are useful.

Severe weather is possible. The prime window is 6–9 p.m., with damaging winds and heavy rain the main threats. According to the National Weather Service, winds could exceed 70 mph, while hail larger than 1 inch is also possible.

The tornado risk is low, but not zero.

Metro Detroit falls into the Slight Risk threat category, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible but are not expected to be widespread.

The further west you are - beginning around the Ann Arbor area - the greater the threat. The NWS has that area in the Enhanced Risk category. This means that peristent, widespread storms that could be intense are in the forecast. This area is more likely to experience damaging winds.

What's next:

Storms wind down tonight, and we’ll catch a brief break from the heat before 90s return this weekend and carry us into next week; once we hit the 90s Saturday, we firmly stay there for days.