Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit snow: I-696 road work paused due to winter weather

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Traffic
FOX 2 Detroit

Snow starts Friday in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroit will see snow beginning Friday afternoon. Snow will shift to rain in the evening, and then picks up again early Saturday. Derek Kevra has what to expect.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Westbound I-696 road work planned for Friday is being moved to next week due to expected snow.

The work includes shifting traffic and closing several ramps.

Beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, the following lane and ramp closures will be in effect:

  • Westbound I-696 will be reduced to two lanes from Lahser Road to M-10,
  • Northbound M-10 will have the left lane closed from Lahser Road to westbound I-696,
  • The Evergreen Road ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed,
  • The Lahser Road ramp to northbound M-10 will be closed, and
  • The northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to northbound M-10 will be closed.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, westbound I-696 will be shifted onto the northbound Lodge Freeway and then back to westbound I-696. 

Once the Wednesday work is completed, westbound I-696 will remain in the two-lane configuration with traffic detoured to the northbound Lodge and back to westbound I-696 just west of Telegraph Road until early May.

The freeway has three lanes open in each direction between I-275 and Telegraph until spring, when construction will begin again and traffic will be reduced to two lanes.

Track the weather wherever you are with the FOX 2 Weather App. It's completely free and shows live radar, temperatures, incoming weather, and so much more. It also works anywhere in the world! Wherever you go, take the FOX 2 Weather App with you.