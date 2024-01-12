Metro Detroit snow: I-696 road work paused due to winter weather

Westbound I-696 road work planned for Friday is being moved to next week due to expected snow.

The work includes shifting traffic and closing several ramps.

Beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, the following lane and ramp closures will be in effect:

Westbound I-696 will be reduced to two lanes from Lahser Road to M-10,

Northbound M-10 will have the left lane closed from Lahser Road to westbound I-696,

The Evergreen Road ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed,

The Lahser Road ramp to northbound M-10 will be closed, and

The northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to northbound M-10 will be closed.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, westbound I-696 will be shifted onto the northbound Lodge Freeway and then back to westbound I-696.

Once the Wednesday work is completed, westbound I-696 will remain in the two-lane configuration with traffic detoured to the northbound Lodge and back to westbound I-696 just west of Telegraph Road until early May.

The freeway has three lanes open in each direction between I-275 and Telegraph until spring, when construction will begin again and traffic will be reduced to two lanes.

