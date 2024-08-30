Metro Detroit under severe weather watch with storm risk high Friday night

The forecast is for active weather Friday night with all of Southeast Michigan already under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

Although it's sunny right now and it is hot, that is going to help fuel the possibility of storm development later on tonight, between the window of about 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Livingston County is currently under a flood warning until further notice, while St. Clair County has a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m.

We do have severe weather to be tracking including 70-mile-per-hour winds hail from an inch to possibly an inch and a half, and then an isolated tornado chance.

There will be similar impacts to what we saw Tuesday evening, but not necessarily the same set-up. Instead of one severe line of storms. These are just going to be individual cells that will be popping up through this evening.

Skytracker is showing a few of these developing out near Lansing. We have one severe warm storm down near Southwestern parts of the state.

This is all associated with a cold that will slide through the state as we heading hours, we have a slight risk level two out of five for this evening. All severe weather modes are in play for right now, damaging winds going to be that main concern, isolated tornado, hail, and then also some very heavy rain associated with these individual cells that do develop so by 7:30.

Between about 10 p.m. and midnight, expect garden variety showers, but that best window of opportunity for severe storms is going to be between six and nine o'clock tonight.